The Time Is Now To Adopt A Pet

If you’re looking to adopt a pet the times is now!!!
We’ve put out a CODE RED to our community.
We need 25 open kennels starting today at 10AM, 5/12/18!
…
Adoption Kennels at Palm Valley Animal Center & The Laurie P. Andrews PAWS Center are over capacity!
Fosters, Adopters, Rescues needed URGENTLY!
THERE IS A HIGH RISK OF RELEASE IF KENNEL SPACE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR SATURDAY INTAKE
We need all hands on deck today!
Palm Valley Animal Center is working to give as many dogs as we can more time, but our kennels are full. (Reduced adoption fees $10 adoption fees at both locations to encourage adoptions and make more room)
We need our community to foster, rescue, adopt – we can do this together!
WANT TO HELP:
– Be at PVAC at 10AM Saturday 5/12/18 and offer to adopt/foster