The Valley’s Representative To The National Spelling Bee To Be Decided This Weekend

52 top-spelling students from across the Valley compete this weekend to determine who will be the region’s representative at the National Spelling Bee.  The students will gather at the South Texas College Mid Valley campus in Weslaco Saturday for the 29th annual Rio Grande Valley Regional Spelling Bee.

The 52 competitors got there by winning spelling bees in their respective school districts. The one student who emerges from the regional gets an all-expense-paid trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington DC in late May.

