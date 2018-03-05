Home NATIONAL “There’s A Shooter”: Gamblers Unalarmed Amid Vegas Shooting
(AP) – As the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history was happening, people inside a Las Vegas hotel continued to gamble, seemingly unaware of the massacre happening just outside.
Police body camera footage made public Wednesday showed officers passing people still playing slot machines inside the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel on Oct. 1.
In a tower above, Stephen Paddock was unleashing a hail of gunfire from his hotel suite window, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.
The body camera video represents a sample of hundreds of hours of recordings captured during the massacre. The Associated Press and other media outlets sued to obtain videos, 911 recordings, evidence logs and interview reports.
More than seven months after the shooting, police are no closer to determining Stephen Paddock’s motive for the deadly attack.

