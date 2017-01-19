Theresa May Seeks To Convince Business UK Won’t Close Doors

(AP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to convince business leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum that her country remains committed to free trade and globalization.

May says the country’s decision last year to leave the European Union was not a rejection of “our friends in Europe,” or an attempt to cease cooperation.

She said today that it was a vote to “take control and take decisions for ourselves” and to become “even more global and internationalist in action and spirit as well.”