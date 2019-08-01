Third Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Western Hidalgo County Slaying

A third suspect has been charged with capital murder in the killing of a western Hidalgo County man last week. 19-year-old Alfredo Huerta-Martinez was taken into custody Wednesdy night on a fugitive warrant from Jefferson County, he was arraigned this afternoon, and ordered jailed without bond.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor states Huerta-Martinez helped kidnap and tie up 23-year-old Fernando Garza, and was with the suspected gunman when Garza was killed. Garza’s body was found in an orchard off of Iowa Road west of Moore Air Field last Saturday. He’d been shot in the head.

Two other suspects are also charged with capital murder and remain jailed without bond. Sheriff’s officials have indicated Garza was killed over a drug dispute.