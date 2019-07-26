Third Time’s The Charm For The Starhopper Hover Test

Success on Boca Chica Beach Thursday night in what was the third attempt at an untethered engine test of the SpaceX prototype Mars rocketship.

Officials say the Starhopper’s new Raptor engines fires at 10:44 and the space vehicle hovered above the launchpad for about 20 seconds before coming back down.

Moments after the hover test, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted “water towers can fly, ha ha.” Musk sent a second tweet saying he wants the next test to launch the Starhopper 650 feet into the air.

(Photo Credit: BocaChicaGal / Twitter)