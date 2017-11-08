Home LOCAL Third Valley City Votes To Oppose SB4
Third Valley City Votes To Oppose SB4
Third Valley City Votes To Oppose SB4

Third Valley City Votes To Oppose SB4

Rio Grande City has become the third city in the Valley to go on record in opposition to the state’s new sanctuary cities law. City commissioners this week passed a resolution that questions the constitutionality of the law and states that it’s divisive.

Rio Grande City joins La Joya and Palmview in officially opposing the law. La Joya city commissioners voted in June to join the lawsuit that’s been filed against the state, while city council members in Palmview voted to support the lawsuit with a “friend of the court” brief.

Much of the opposition centers around a requirement of the law that local police cooperate with the feds on immigration matters, plus a “show your papers” provision that allows police to ask the citizenship of anyone they stop.

A San Antonio federal judge is currently considering the legality of the law, set to take effect September 1st.

