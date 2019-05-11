THIS IS AN ENDANGERED MISSING PERSON ALERT

ISSUED BY THE RGV REGIONAL ALERT SYSTEM

Date of last contact: May 10, 2019

Last known location: South of Mile 10 on Mile 2 E Mercedes TX

ENDANGERED MISSING PERSON DATA

NIC #: M065112199 OCA/19-17284

Name: Martin Valdez Diagnosed Mental Condition: Dementia

Age: 51 Sex: M Race: W DOB: 01/26/1968 Height: 505 Weight: 147

Eyes: Brown Hair: Bald Clothing: Blue Shirt, Blue Pants and Brown Boots