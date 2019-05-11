LOCALTRENDING

THIS IS AN ENDANGERED MISSING PERSON ALERT

By 85 views
0
THIS IS AN ENDANGERED MISSING PERSON ALERT
ISSUED BY THE RGV REGIONAL ALERT SYSTEM
Date of last contact:  May 10, 2019                        
Last known location: South of Mile 10 on Mile 2 E Mercedes TX 
 
ENDANGERED MISSING PERSON DATA
NIC #: M065112199      OCA/19-17284 
 
Name: Martin Valdez                                    Diagnosed Mental Condition: Dementia
Age: 51      Sex: M       Race: W      DOB: 01/26/1968      Height: 505      Weight: 147
Eyes: Brown     Hair: Bald      Clothing: Blue Shirt, Blue Pants and Brown Boots  
 
Unique Physical Characteristics: Scar Left Knee and Several Tattoos 

Potential sale of shuttered GM plant Clouded With Doubt

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in LOCAL