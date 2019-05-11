THIS IS AN ENDANGERED MISSING PERSON ALERT
ISSUED BY THE RGV REGIONAL ALERT SYSTEM
Date of last contact: May 10, 2019
Last known location: South of Mile 10 on Mile 2 E Mercedes TX
ENDANGERED MISSING PERSON DATA
NIC #: M065112199 OCA/19-17284
Name: Martin Valdez Diagnosed Mental Condition: Dementia
Age: 51 Sex: M Race: W DOB: 01/26/1968 Height: 505 Weight: 147
Eyes: Brown Hair: Bald Clothing: Blue Shirt, Blue Pants and Brown Boots
Unique Physical Characteristics: Scar Left Knee and Several Tattoos
Comments