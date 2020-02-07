This Weekend a ‘Snow Moon’ Will Light Up the Sky

The night sky will be lit up with a “Snow Moon” this weekend. According to the Farmers’ Almanac, northeastern Native American tribes referred to the second full moon of winter as the Snow Moon because of February’s heavy snow.

Experts say this month’s moon will also be a supermoon, which occurs when the moon is at the closest point to earth in its orbit. This full moon will signal the start of Jewish celebrations of Tu BiShvat, known as “New Year of the Trees,” but it will also signify the end of Chinese New Year celebrations.