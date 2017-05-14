This Year’s Cannes Film Festival Is Quaking With Change

(AP) – The Cannes Film Festival is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, an anniversary that is bringing some changes.

This year’s festival, which begins on Wednesday, includes films from Netflix and Amazon and a virtual reality exhibition by Oscar-winning director Alejandro Inarritu. It will even include showings of two high-profile television series, including David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” revival.

The changes are not without controversy. In response to outcry from French theaters, festival organizers have said that films without plans for a theatrical release in France won’t be eligible for Cannes’ prestigious Palme d’Or competition. That’s in response to the inclusion of Netflix and the decision has been criticized by its CEO, Reed Hastings.

Despite the changes, Cannes will still offer its usual dose of glamour and adventurous cinema.