(Ventura, CA) — Governor Jerry Brown is declaring a state of emergency in Southern California’s Ventura County as a wildfire burns out of control. The Thomas Fire is raging today, and Brown has tweeted: “This fire is spreading rapidly, but we’ll continue to attack it with all we’ve got.” The wind-driven fire exploded to over 45-thousand acres with zero percent containment. At least 150 structures have been destroyed and thousands of people have evacuated.

Related posts: Harlingen Woman Arrested Last Week Was Set To Testify Against Indicted State Senator