Thomas Markle Has Change Of Heart, Will Walk Daughter Down Aisle
Thomas Markle Has Change Of Heart, Will Walk Daughter Down Aisle

MEGHAN MARKLE WEDDING AND HER FATHER
Thomas Markle Has Change Of Heart, Will Walk Daughter Down Aisle

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas might be walking his daughter down the aisle after all. Thomas told TMZ he has changed his mind after thinking about missing out on the once in a lifetime experience.

Meghan’s dad said he felt embarrassed after news surfaced he staged a series of photos for the paparazzi and was paid handsomely. Meghan’s half sister Samantha has recently taken the blame for the shoot, saying she urged their father to stage the photos to improve his image.

Thomas recently suffered a heart attack and is in the hospital having a series of tests done. But he has told doctors he would like to be released on Wednesday so he can attend the wedding on Saturday.

