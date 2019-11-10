Thornberry: Ukraine Call Inappropriate, Not Impeachable

Texas Congressman Mac Thornberry says President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president was inappropriate but not impeachable.

During an interview on ABC’s This Week, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, said he believes it’s inappropriate for a president to ask a foreign leader to investigate a political rival.. But Thornberry asked what else do you do if there’s a “political rival with a family member who is involved in questionable activity?”

The House is gearing up for the public phase of the impeachment inquiry on Wednesday.