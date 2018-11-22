Home NATIONAL Those Who Lost Everything In Fire Find A Way To Give Thanks
Those Who Lost Everything In Fire Find A Way To Give Thanks
NATIONAL
0

Those Who Lost Everything In Fire Find A Way To Give Thanks

0
0
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE AFTERMATH
now viewing

Those Who Lost Everything In Fire Find A Way To Give Thanks

John Allen Chau
now playing

Indian Island Police Struggle To Get Body Of Dead American

JOHN ROBERTS AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

No Holiday Break For Trump's Court Criticism

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says He's Eyeing Staff Replacements

Woman in burning Dallas apartment drops baby to bystander
now playing

Woman In Burning Dallas Apartment Drops Baby To Bystander; Watch Video

CHILDREN OF CONFEDERACY CREED
now playing

Black Lawmaker Renews Call Against Texas Confederate Plaque

murder
now playing

Former Texas Cop Being Brought To NY To Face Murder Charges

JAMES MATTIS
now playing

Mattis Says He Has Extra Authority To Use Military On Border

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Report: Trump Asked Lawyers Ordering Prosecution Of Comey, Clinton

migrants at fence wall military
now playing

Report: Troops Might Do Medical Screenings On Migrants

california wildfire
now playing

Over 800 Missing From Camp Fire

(AP) – Thousands of residents who lost their homes or their loved ones in a Northern California wildfire will spend Thanksgiving in unexpected situations and with unfamiliar faces.

The nonprofit World Central Kitchen is teaming up with businesses near the town of Paradise to provide 15,000 meals Thursday. And scores of people are opening their homes to share dinner with strangers who lost everything.  Others who fled the deadly wildfire are spending the holiday with family nearby.

The fire ignited Nov. 8 and devastated Paradise and surrounding communities. It has killed at least 83 people and destroyed more than 13,000 homes. Thousands of people remain evacuated.

Paradise Mayor Jody Jones says the community meals will be “a respite from the frantic activity of trying to put our lives back together and our town back together.”

Related posts:

  1. Over 800 Missing From Camp Fire
Related Posts
JOHN ROBERTS AND DONALD TRUMP

No Holiday Break For Trump’s Court Criticism

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Says He’s Eyeing Staff Replacements

jsalinas 0
JAMES MATTIS

Mattis Says He Has Extra Authority To Use Military On Border

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video