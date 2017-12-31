Home NATIONAL Thousands In Times Square For New Year’s Eve
Thousands In Times Square For New Year’s Eve
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Thousands In Times Square For New Year’s Eve

0
0
NEW YORK NEW YEARS EVE TIMES SQUARE
now viewing

Thousands In Times Square For New Year’s Eve

MARIJUANA MONEY LEGALIZED MARIJUANA
now playing

Over 70 CA Shops Licensed To Sell Retail Pot

CAIRO EGYPT ATTACK
now playing

Witnesses: Residents Prevented Much Worse Attack In Egypt

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
now playing

Iran President Makes 1st Speech Since Protests

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Police: Man Admits To Killing Woman, Shooting Others

CARBON MONOXIDE
now playing

Carbon Monoxide Blamed For Deaths Of 3 Hunters

FIRE
now playing

Gas Leak Believed To Blame For Fatal Home Explosion

DENVER COLORADO SHOOTING OF DEPUTIES
now playing

Suspect Fired 100 Rounds In Ambush-Style Attack

15724328_G
now playing

Dallas Sues Over Program Run By Troubled School Bus Agency

636144557115569503–stockphoto-crime-scene-tape
now playing

Texas Man Found Dead In Padre Island Seashore Surf

image
now playing

'Make America Gay Again' Sign Greets Pence In Colorado

(AP) – Several thousand revelers are already gathering in New York City’s Times Square to celebrate a frigid New Year’s Eve.  People assembled at the so-called “Crossroads of the World” more than 12 hours before the midnight countdown to 2018. Security was extremely tight throughout Manhattan after a year that saw several fatal attacks on large crowds.

It could be one of the coldest celebrations on record. The temperature is expected to be in the teens with wind chills dipping below zero.  Mariah Carey will perform again on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” hosted by Ryan Seacrest, after a bungled performance last year.

Related posts:

  1. Throngs Expected For Flashy, Frigid Times Square Ball Drop
Related Posts
MARIJUANA MONEY LEGALIZED MARIJUANA

Over 70 CA Shops Licensed To Sell Retail Pot

jsalinas 0
DENVER COLORADO SHOOTING OF DEPUTIES

Suspect Fired 100 Rounds In Ambush-Style Attack

jsalinas 0
image

‘Make America Gay Again’ Sign Greets Pence In Colorado

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video