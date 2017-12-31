Thousands In Times Square For New Year’s Eve

(AP) – Several thousand revelers are already gathering in New York City’s Times Square to celebrate a frigid New Year’s Eve. People assembled at the so-called “Crossroads of the World” more than 12 hours before the midnight countdown to 2018. Security was extremely tight throughout Manhattan after a year that saw several fatal attacks on large crowds.

It could be one of the coldest celebrations on record. The temperature is expected to be in the teens with wind chills dipping below zero. Mariah Carey will perform again on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” hosted by Ryan Seacrest, after a bungled performance last year.