Thousands Of Teachers In Arizona, Colorado To Protest
Thousands Of Teachers In Arizona, Colorado To Protest

Thousands Of Teachers In Arizona, Colorado To Protest

(AP) – Tens of thousands of teachers will descend on the Arizona state Capitol for an unprecedented job action that will close schools for a majority of the state’s public school students, part of an educator uprising that’s now bubbled up in Colorado.
Around 30,000 to 50,000 teachers and their supporters are expected to march through downtown Phoenix and demand increased education funding. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has laid out a plan for a 20 percent teacher pay raise by 2020. But organizers of the so-called #RedforEd movement are pushing for $1 billion in new education funding and other demands.
In Colorado, more than 10,000 teachers are expected to demonstrate in Denver. About half of the student population will have shuttered schools as a result.

