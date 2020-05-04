LOCAL

Thousands Of Xanax Pills Stopped From Reaching Local Communities

Border Patrol agents in the Lower Valley seized unusually large amounts of prescription drugs being smuggled into the U.S this past weekend.

On Saturday, a drug-sniffing dog at the Javier Vega Junior checkpoint alerted agents to a Nissan Cube, and a search of the vehicle turned up hundreds of Xanax and Tramadol pills worth about 90-thousand dollars. Two people were arrested.

Sunday, Border Patrol agents intercepted six people near the river near San Pedro – two of whom were hauling bundles strapped to their backs. The bundles contained 9-thousand pills of a generic form of Xanax, also worth tens of thousands of dollars.

