Thousands Protest Against New PM, Close Roads In Lebanon

Protesters chant slogans as they hold a placard in Arabic that reads "Reclaiming stolen money," during ongoing protests against the Lebanese political class, as riot police block a road leading to the parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Protesters have been holding demonstrations since Oct. 17 demanding an end to widespread corruption and mismanagement by the political class that has ruled the country for three decades. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

(AP) – Thousands of protesters have demonstrated in central Beirut and elsewhere in Lebanon against the country’s new prime minister, saying he should abandon the post because he is a member of the ruling elite.

After sunset on Sunday, protesters closed several roads and highways in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon to protest the nomination of the new premier who was backed by the militant Hezbollah group and its allies and failed to win the backing of the main Sunni Muslim groups.

The protesters also gathered in Beirut’s central Martyrs square, one of the key places where the protests have been underway for more than two months. á