Thousands Protest Against New PM, Close Roads In Lebanon

(AP) – Thousands of protesters have demonstrated in central Beirut and elsewhere in Lebanon against the country’s new prime minister, saying he should abandon the post because he is a member of the ruling elite.
After sunset on Sunday, protesters closed several roads and highways in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon to protest the nomination of the new premier who was backed by the militant Hezbollah group and its allies and failed to win the backing of the main Sunni Muslim groups.
The protesters also gathered in Beirut’s central Martyrs square, one of the key places where the protests have been underway for more than two months. á
