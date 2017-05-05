Threat Closes Causeway For 3 Hours

A phoned-in threat forced the shutdown of the Queen Isabella Causeway for a little more than three hours Friday. Police in South Padre Island and Port Isabel closed the Causeway in both directions at around 11 a.m. after someone called stating that the bridge could collapse.

Officials say the call was made from a Harlingen number, it came into Harlingen 9-1-1, and was transferred to South Padre Island police.

TEX-DOT engineers, with DPS and Coast Guard assistance, then conducted a structural inspection of the Causeway. No damage was found, and the bridge was reopened a little after two this afternoon.