Threat Of More Floods With Rain, Dam Releases
Threat Of More Floods With Rain, Dam Releases

LLANO RIVER FLOODING
Threat Of More Floods With Rain, Dam Releases

(AP) – Officials say there’s a continued threat for flooding in Central Texas as more rain is expected to fall on the already saturated area and dams along the swollen Colorado River release some of the flood downstream.

National Weather Service forecaster Jason Runyen said Wednesday that the area was expected to get an additional 1 to 2 inches (3 to 5 centimeters) of rain Thursday and Friday, with some isolated areas getting as much as 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain.

The Lower Colorado River Authority has been opening flood gates along the river since Monday. Four floodgates are open on Mansfield Dam at Lake Travis, located northwest of Austin. The river authority says they’ll likely need to open four more by midday Thursday for a total of eight – a record number open at the dam.

