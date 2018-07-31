Threats Aside, Trump Says He’s Willing To Meet With Iranians

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s declaration of being open to meeting Iran’s president without preconditions has received a mixed reaction on Capitol Hill.

The Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Tennessee’s Bob Corker, said the overture is “fine” but only as long as the Iranians are willing to talk about being “a normal country” in the future.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California said she thinks the outreach is “a good idea.” But her Democratic colleague from New Jersey, Bob Menendez, said it’s “another recipe for bad outcomes.”

Trump’s overture on Monday came as he and the Iranians have been escalating their rhetoric after Trump’s withdrawal from the landmark nuclear accord. The U.S. has also vowed to boost sanctions until Iran changes its regional policies.