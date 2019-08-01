Three Arrested After Boy Rescued From Human Traffickers In SA

Three suspects face federal charges after Homeland Security rescued a nine-year-old boy from an accused human trafficker in San Antonio.

Agents rescued the boy from 65-year-old Manuel Monsivais of San Antonio in an HEB parking lot on the South Side on Wednesday. The suspect, along with 26-year-old Elida Moreno and 26-year-old Nery Dominguez, are charged with human trafficking.

Moreno also faces charges of bringing an illegal alien into the U.S. for profit and making a false statement to a federal official.