Three Arrested In Slaying Of Rio Grande City Teen

Three people remain jailed in connection with the killing of a Rio Grande City teen – with one of the suspects charged with capital murder. 17-year-old Jose Luis Garcia is charged with capital murder in the killing of 17-year-old Chayse Olivarez, who had been reported missing two weeks ago. Also in custody are two juveniles – one charged with murder, the other charged with evidence tampering and failing to report a felony.

Authorities have recovered Olivarez’s remains, but they have not disclosed how he was killed, nor why. Olivarez was last seen Saturday July 29th leaving his home to meet up with friends at Basilio Villareal Municipal Park, but he never showed up.