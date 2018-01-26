Three Arrested, Kidnap Victim Shot To Death By FBI

(Houston, TX) — Three suspects face kidnapping charges and police say the kidnapping victim was accidentally shot to death by an FBI agent. Two men reportedly abducted the victim from a Conroe home on Tuesday. After the police contacted the FBI, two men were arrested at a hotel in Webster.

The suspects, 38-year-old Jimmy Sanchez and 42-year-old Nicholas Cunningham, are charged with aggravated kidnapping. Investigators found out the kidnapped man was being held in a northeast Houston home. During a raid, the man was accidentally shot and he died at LBJ Hospital.

A third suspect, 35-year-old Sophia Heath, was arrested at the home. She is also charged with aggravated kidnapping.