Home TEXAS Three Arrested, Kidnap Victim Shot To Death By FBI
Three Arrested, Kidnap Victim Shot To Death By FBI
TEXAS
0

Three Arrested, Kidnap Victim Shot To Death By FBI

0
0
houston kidnappers fbi accidentally shoots victim
now viewing

Three Arrested, Kidnap Victim Shot To Death By FBI

WESLEY AND SINI MATHEWS PARENTS OF SHERIN KILLED THEIR DAUGHTER
now playing

Couple Lose Custody Of 4-Year-Old After Sister's Death

HUMAN SMUGGLING
now playing

Mexico Finds 109 Central American Migrants Crammed In Truck

SOUTH KOREAN HOSPITAL FIRE
now playing

Pope Sends Condolences On Hospital Fire

THE UNITED NATIONS UN
now playing

Croatia Says Serbian Exhibit On WWII Camp Is Propaganda

willacy county 8-lines
now playing

Willacy County Extends Moratorium On 8-Liner Arcades

SOUTH KOREAN HOSPITAL FIRE
now playing

At Least 37 Dead After Fire In South Korean Hospital

FLUE SEASON-1
now playing

Flu Widespread Across US For Third Straight Week

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Turns Again On Immigration, Allies Bash 'Amnesty Don'

MATIS IN VIETNAM
now playing

Grim Reminders Of A War In Vietnam, A Generation Later

IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Immigration Plan Offers Citizenship For Some, Restrictions

(Houston, TX) — Three suspects face kidnapping charges and police say the kidnapping victim was accidentally shot to death by an FBI agent. Two men reportedly abducted the victim from a Conroe home on Tuesday. After the police contacted the FBI, two men were arrested at a hotel in Webster.

The suspects, 38-year-old Jimmy Sanchez and 42-year-old Nicholas Cunningham, are charged with aggravated kidnapping. Investigators found out the kidnapped man was being held in a northeast Houston home. During a raid, the man was accidentally shot and he died at LBJ Hospital.

A third suspect, 35-year-old Sophia Heath, was arrested at the home. She is also charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Related posts:

  1. Man Fatally Shot By FBI Agent A Kidnap Victim
  2. Victim’s Death Likely To Bring Upgraded Charge Against Drunk Driving Suspect
  3. Police Fatally Shoot Home Burglary Suspect
  4. New Year’s Family Fight Leads To Homicide Charge Against Mercedes Man
Related Posts
WESLEY AND SINI MATHEWS PARENTS OF SHERIN KILLED THEIR DAUGHTER

Couple Lose Custody Of 4-Year-Old After Sister’s Death

jsalinas 0
gavel-generic-stock

Ex-Customs Officers Sentenced In Marital Scam

jsalinas 0
shooting-investigation

Man Fatally Shot By FBI Agent A Kidnap Victim

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video