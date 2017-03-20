Three Charged In Connection With Teenage Runaway’s Death

A judge has charged three people in connection with the death of a San Juan teenager whose body was found in a rural area of northwest Edinburg late last week.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say 15-year-old Kassandra Ramirez had been dumped there early Friday morning after she became sick and died at the home of a man she had met via social media.

The suspect, 27-year-old Daniel Salazar, is charged with negligent homicide, and also sexual assault. Salazar’s sister and the woman’s boyfriend are charged with failing to report the rape and Ramirez’s death to authorities.

Ramirez’s family had reported her missing as a runaway about a day-and-a-half before she was found dead. Authorities are waiting for autopsy results to confirm how she died.

Photos courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office