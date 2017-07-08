Home LOCAL Three Charged In June Murder In McAllen
Three Charged In June Murder In McAllen
Three Charged In June Murder In McAllen

Three Charged In June Murder In McAllen

Three people have been charged with capital murder in the killing of a man found dead in a central McAllen neighborhood more than a month-and-a-half ago.

McAllen police Saturday arrested two men and a woman in the shooting death of Nicholas Anthony Bazan. The 41-year-old Bazan was found on the ground in the 14-hundred block of Vine Avenue early the morning of June 19th. Jailed for his murder are 21-year-old Alex Arevalo of Alamo, 29-year-old Armando Arebalo of Pharr, and 33-year-old Roberta Martinez of Pharr.

Police are not disclosing whether the suspects and the victim knew each other, and the motive for the killing is not yet clear.

