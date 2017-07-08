Three Charged In June Murder In McAllen

Three people have been charged with capital murder in the killing of a man found dead in a central McAllen neighborhood more than a month-and-a-half ago.

McAllen police Saturday arrested two men and a woman in the shooting death of Nicholas Anthony Bazan. The 41-year-old Bazan was found on the ground in the 14-hundred block of Vine Avenue early the morning of June 19th. Jailed for his murder are 21-year-old Alex Arevalo of Alamo, 29-year-old Armando Arebalo of Pharr, and 33-year-old Roberta Martinez of Pharr.

Police are not disclosing whether the suspects and the victim knew each other, and the motive for the killing is not yet clear.