Three Dead, Hundreds Evacuated In Historic Midwest Flooding

The Rock River crested its banks and floods Shore Drive, seen here on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from the Bauer Parkway bridge in Machesney Park, Ill. Many rivers and creeks in the Midwest are at record levels after days of snow and rain. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP)

Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin are all under in a state of emergency due to major floods. Three people have died and hundreds of others are being forced to flee their homes as the floodwaters destroy the area.

The National Weather Service says the Missouri and Mississippi river basins have risen to historic levels, and the Missouri River is swelling out of it’s banks due to heavy rain and melting snow. Much of the Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha is underwater, with flood waters expected to hang around until at least Thursday.