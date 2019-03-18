NATIONAL

Three Dead, Hundreds Evacuated In Historic Midwest Flooding

By 93 views
0
The Rock River crested its banks and floods Shore Drive, seen here on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from the Bauer Parkway bridge in Machesney Park, Ill. Many rivers and creeks in the Midwest are at record levels after days of snow and rain. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP)

Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin are all under in a state of emergency due to major floods. Three people have died and hundreds of others are being forced to flee their homes as the floodwaters destroy the area.

The National Weather Service says the Missouri and Mississippi river basins have risen to historic levels, and the Missouri River is swelling out of it’s banks due to heavy rain and melting snow. Much of the Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha is underwater, with flood waters expected to hang around until at least Thursday.

Homes Flood As Missouri River Overtops, Breaches Levees

Previous article

Meghan McCain Unloads On Trump

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL