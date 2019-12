Three people have been found dead in a house in Edinburg. Police homicide investigators have been at the residence on the 300 block of West Kuhn Street since a little before 7 a.m. where they found the bodies of three adults. A toddler was also there but was not harmed.

Police are not disclosing the names, ages, or genders of the victims. They are also not yet saying how they died, nor if they’re looking for any suspects. The home is in a neighborhood just east of UT-RGV.