Three Dead In Louisiana As Severe Storms Sweep Southern US

As clouds from a passing shower move across the Dallas skyline and the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, Michael McKinney and Maddi Reid of Dallas take a stroll across the Continental Street Bridge in Dallas on the their fourth wedding anniversary, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. The national Storm Prediction Center said more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma were at an enhanced risk of storms Friday, including from strong tornadoes, flooding rains and wind gusts that could exceed 80 mph (129 kph), the speed of a Category 1 hurricane. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Authorities in Louisiana say three people have died after severe storms swept across parts of the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. One of the victims was a man who was killed when a tree fell on his home. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said the bodies of an elderly couple were found near their demolished trailer by firefighters early Saturday. Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma amid severe storms. The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding. Dallas police say one person died Friday night when a car flipped into a creek.

