Three Dead In Louisiana As Severe Storms Sweep Southern US

As clouds from a passing shower move across the Dallas skyline and the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, Michael McKinney and Maddi Reid of Dallas take a stroll across the Continental Street Bridge in Dallas on the their fourth wedding anniversary, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. The national Storm Prediction Center said more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma were at an enhanced risk of storms Friday, including from strong tornadoes, flooding rains and wind gusts that could exceed 80 mph (129 kph), the speed of a Category 1 hurricane. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)