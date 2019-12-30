Three Dead Including Gunman In Church Shooting

Officials in Texas are crediting armed churchgoers with heroism for stopping a gunman who opened fire Sunday morning.

The church members were part of a trained security team at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth area. They returned fire and stopped the gunman just seconds after he started, likely saving the lives of other church members.

Two people were killed by the gunman who was also shot dead. Police are working with the FBI to try to find the motive behind the shooting.