Three Kids Dead While Waiting To Board Bus To School

Three children are dead and a fourth is in the hospital after being struck by a car while waiting for their school bus in northern Indiana this morning.

The three kids were six-year-old twin boys and a nine-year-old girl and all from the same family. The fourth child, who is unrelated to the three other kids, is an eleven-year-old boy and is being treated for several broken bones at a Fort Wayne hospital. The crash occurred around 7:30 this morning in a rural area of Fulton County.

Police say bus was in the process of picking up the kids and the stop-arm was out. Details of how the crash happened hasn’t been released, but officers said the 24-year-old female driver is cooperating with police. The Tippecanoe Valley School District released a statement, saying school counselors are available to meet the emotional needs of the staff, students and parents.