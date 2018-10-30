Home NATIONAL Three Kids Dead While Waiting To Board Bus To School
Three Kids Dead While Waiting To Board Bus To School
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Three Kids Dead While Waiting To Board Bus To School

0
0
INDIANA SCHOOL BUS TACOMA KILLS 3 KIDS INJURES 1
now viewing

Three Kids Dead While Waiting To Board Bus To School

KURV Vipers vs Memphis Hustle
now playing

RGV Vipers

police badge generic
now playing

Report: Hidalgo Police Chief Suspended

missing person
now playing

Regional Alert In Effect For Missing Elderly Brownsville Woman

Jamal Khashoggi
now playing

UN Rights Chief Asks Saudis To Tell Site Of Body

BOSNIA BORDER AND IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Bosnia Police Move Migrants Camping Near Croatia's Border

CENTRAL AMERICAN CARAVAN
now playing

2nd Caravan Reaches City In Far-Southern Mexico

mcain-on-trump
now playing

President Trump Talks About The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting In Fox News Interview

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Family Of North Carolina Shooting Victim Speaks Out

LINDSEY GRAHAM
now playing

Graham Will Introduce Bill To End Birthright Citizenship

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
now playing

Whitey Bulger, Boston Gangster, Found Dead In Prison At 89

Three children are dead and a fourth is in the hospital after being struck by a car while waiting for their school bus in northern Indiana this morning.

The three kids were six-year-old twin boys and a nine-year-old girl and all from the same family. The fourth child, who is unrelated to the three other kids, is an eleven-year-old boy and is being treated for several broken bones at a Fort Wayne hospital.   The crash occurred around 7:30 this morning in a rural area of Fulton County.

Police say bus was in the process of picking up the kids and the stop-arm was out. Details of how the crash happened hasn’t been released, but officers said the 24-year-old female driver is cooperating with police. The Tippecanoe Valley School District released a statement, saying school counselors are available to meet the emotional needs of the staff, students and parents.

Related posts:

  1. Video Shows School Bus Swept Away By Floodwaters
  2. 2 More Suspects Arrested In Alamo Drug Trafficking Probe With Link To City Hall
  3. Motorcyclist Charged In March Death Of Port Isabel Woman
  4. McAllen Woman Nabbed In Huge Oklahoma Meth Bust
Related Posts
missing person

Regional Alert In Effect For Missing Elderly Brownsville Woman

jsalinas 0
CENTRAL AMERICAN CARAVAN

2nd Caravan Reaches City In Far-Southern Mexico

jsalinas 0
mcain-on-trump

President Trump Talks About The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting In Fox News Interview

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video