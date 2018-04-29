Home LOCAL Three Men Facing Charges In Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Attempt
Three Men Facing Charges In Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Attempt
Three Men Facing Charges In Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Attempt

Three Men Facing Charges In Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Attempt

Three men remain in federal custody after appearing in federal court in McAllen on charges stemming from a deadly human smuggling run this week.

An SUV packed with 14 undocumented immigrants was speeding away from the Rio Grande south of Mercedes Monday afternoon when the driver lost control and crashed. The vehicle flipped over, one immigrant was killed, and the others were hospitalized with major to minor injuries.

Federal authorities are currently holding the driver, Damian De Los Angeles Garcia of Weslaco, on a charge of harboring immigrants resulting in death. Also in custody are two Mexican nationals who authorities say were working as a guide and a scout in the smuggling run.

