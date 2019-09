Investigators are not suspecting foul play in the deaths of three people found in Sullivan City Thursday. The bodies of two men and a woman were found by Border Patrol agents early in the afternoon in some brush off of El Faro Road just north of Expressway 83.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say two of the victims, a man and woman, were found together while the third victim was lying nearby. It’s believed all three were undocumented immigrants.