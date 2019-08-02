Three People Now Charged In Probe Into Local Child Sex Trafficking

Two more people are under arrest as part of an investigation into suspected child sex trafficking activity in Hidalgo County – an investigation which has nabbed a local DPS trooper.

Authorities have also charged a Mission woman and her son. 61-year-old Rita Martinez Moreno is under indictment on nearly three dozen counts of child sexual assault and child trafficking. Her son, 36-year-old Genaro Fuentes, is charged with sexual assault of a child. Martinez is alleged to have forced underage girls into having sex for money over a period dating back to 2000.

The now-former DPS trooper who was arrested this week is accused of repeatedly raping one of the child victims. 48-year-old Juan Angel Barrientos is also charged with child sexual assault, and has since been fired by the DPS.

The arrests are the result of an investigation by the Texas Rangers, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office.