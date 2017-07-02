Home NATIONAL Three Tornadoes Touch Down In Louisiana
Three Tornadoes Touch Down In Louisiana

(AP) – The National Weather Service says it has confirmed three tornadoes that have touched down in southern Louisiana.  Danielle Manning, a meteorologist with the weather service, says one touched down in the eastern part of New Orleans, another touched down near the town of Donaldsonville and another in the town of Killian.  She said they have heard reports of injuries but nothing that has been confirmed yet.

Local media showed images of some severely damaged buildings in eastern New Orleans with downed power lines strewn across the road.  The tornadoes are part of a wall of bad weather moving across the Deep South.

