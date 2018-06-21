Home LOCAL Three Valley Counties Included In Governor’s State Disaster Declaration
Three Valley Counties Included In Governor’s State Disaster Declaration
Three Valley Counties Included In Governor’s State Disaster Declaration

Three Valley Counties Included In Governor’s State Disaster Declaration

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a state disaster declaration for three Rio Grande Valley counties now struggling to recover from two days of tropical downpours that have caused hurricane-like flooding.

The governor’s declaration covers a total of six counties – including Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy. The other three are in the Coastal Bend – Nueces, Aransas, and San Patricio.

The disaster declaration allows the state to activate all necessary resources to respond to the safety and health needs of victims of the extreme flooding. The state disaster declaration comes a day after the judges of Hidalgo and Cameron counties issued local disaster declarations. They also allow emergency measures to be taken to protect public health and safety.

The declarations are also the first step in the process of assessing the damage done by the widespread flooding in order to apply for state and federal disaster relief funding.

