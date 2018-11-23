Home TRENDING Tijuana Mayor Declares “humanitarian crisis” Over Migrants
Tijuana Mayor Declares “humanitarian crisis” Over Migrants
TRENDING
WORLD
0

Tijuana Mayor Declares “humanitarian crisis” Over Migrants

0
0
MIGRANTS IN TIJUANA
now viewing

Tijuana Mayor Declares “humanitarian crisis” Over Migrants

Migrant Caravan The Haitian Story
now playing

In Mexico's Border City, Haitians Hailed As Success Story

police-lights-generic_26
now playing

Officer Shoots, Kills Man During Struggle

POLICE CRIME SCENE SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
now playing

Thanksgiving Day Shooting Wounds Teen

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Impeach The President? House Democrats Saying Not So Fast

PAKISTAN BOMBING AT MARKET LATE NOVEMBER 2018
now playing

Pakistan's Death Toll From Market Bombing Now 35

MARS AND MARS ROVER
now playing

Named For Roman God Of War, Mars Isn't Very Kind To Visitors

Shooting+-+Gun+and+Tape
now playing

1 Person Dead, 2 Others Hurt After Alabama Mall Shooting

WILD FIRES GENERIC
now playing

Government Climate Report Warns Of Worsening US Disasters

police+line+crime+scene+tape
now playing

Man Dies After Arrest By Houston Police Following Attack

Holiday Shopping
now playing

Stores Usher Black Friday With Easier Ways To Get Deals

(AP) – The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city.

Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum says that the Mexican federal government has provided little assistance and he is not going to commit the city’s public resources to dealing with the situation.  Gastelum said on Grupo Formula radio Friday that Tijuana does not have the necessary infrastructure to adequately attend to the migrants.

On Thursday, his government issued a statement saying that it was requesting help from the U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.  Gastelum says: “I am not going to spend the money of Tijuana (citizens).”

Related posts:

  1. In Mexico’s Border City, Haitians Hailed As Success Story
  2. Trump Says He’s Eyeing Staff Replacements
  3. ROXANNE FLORES
  4. Jonathan Carranza Runs for Mayor of McAllen
Related Posts
Migrant Caravan The Haitian Story

In Mexico’s Border City, Haitians Hailed As Success Story

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Impeach The President? House Democrats Saying Not So Fast

jsalinas 0
PAKISTAN BOMBING AT MARKET LATE NOVEMBER 2018

Pakistan’s Death Toll From Market Bombing Now 35

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video