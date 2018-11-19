Home WORLD Tijuana Residents Protest Migrant Caravan Camped In City
Tijuana Residents Protest Migrant Caravan Camped In City
WORLD
0

Tijuana Residents Protest Migrant Caravan Camped In City

0
0
Screen Shot 2018-11-18 at 11.32.25 AM_1542569566754.png_103589735_ver1.0_640_480
now viewing

Tijuana Residents Protest Migrant Caravan Camped In City

index
now playing

Turbulent Stock Markets Spooking Older Workers, Retirees

5bf286a88486f.image
now playing

Nissan Says Chairman Ghosn To Be Dismissed

wx203-ap1
now playing

Neighbors Wage Shadow Campaigns In New Hampshire For 2020

WireAP_19bc496328e34b4b9e1a3e48eb67ec0a_12x5_992
now playing

In Year Of Democratic Hopes, GOP Comes Out On Top In Florida

image
now playing

Will Kelly Stay Or Won't He? Trump Praises, Criticizes Aide

5bf26e04b487f.image
now playing

Yemeni Rebels Say They Will Halt Rocket Fire At Saudi Arabia

2000
now playing

Trump Says 'No Reason' For Him To Hear Khashoggi Death Tape

5bf1fd97c411b.image
now playing

Rain Could Hinder Search For Victims Of California Wildfire

donald-trump-and-twitter
now playing

Trump Uses Derisive Nickname For Rep. Adam Schiff In Tweet

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now playing

State Special Agents Fatally Shoot Robbery Suspect

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) – Hundreds of Tijuana residents have congregated around a monument in an affluent section of the city south of California to protest the thousands of Central American migrants who have arrived there via caravan in hopes of a new life in the U.S.
The locals waved Mexican flags, sang the Mexican national anthem and chanted “Out! Out!” on Sunday in front of a statue of the Aztec ruler Cuauhtemoc, 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from the U.S. border.
They accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana. They also complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an “invasion.” And they voiced worries that their taxes might be spent to care for the group as they wait possibly months to apply for U.S. asylum.

Related posts:

  1. Migrants Streaming Into Tijuana, But Now Face Long Stay
Related Posts
5bf286a88486f.image

Nissan Says Chairman Ghosn To Be Dismissed

Zack Cantu 0
5bf26e04b487f.image

Yemeni Rebels Say They Will Halt Rocket Fire At Saudi Arabia

Zack Cantu 0
2000

Trump Says ‘No Reason’ For Him To Hear Khashoggi Death Tape

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video