Home WORLD Tillerson Calls On Arab Nations To Ease Blockade On Qatar
Tillerson Calls On Arab Nations To Ease Blockade On Qatar
WORLD
0

Tillerson Calls On Arab Nations To Ease Blockade On Qatar

0
0
REX TILLERSON
now viewing

Tillerson Calls On Arab Nations To Ease Blockade On Qatar

CNN NETWORK
now playing

CNN Dumps Reza Aslan After Trump Tweet

TRUMP COMEY
now playing

Trump Says Comey Testimony Proved No Collusion

FOSTER CARE CHILD CARE
now playing

More Texas Foster Children Sleeping In Offices, Totels

DONALD TRUMP PRESS CONFERENCE
now playing

Trump Derides 'killer networks' And 'fake news'

Pepper Jones, 37, and employee Brittany Starr Hale, 30,
now playing

Day Care Owner, Worker Arrested On Child Abuse Claims

HANDCUFFS SMALL GEN
now playing

Tip Leads To Felon On Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender List

HOT CAR DEATH
now playing

Mom Charged After Leaving Toddlers To Die In Hot Car

omar lucio cameron county sheriff
now playing

Sheriff: Policy Violations Led To Jail Inmate's Escape

Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin
now playing

Russia Says US-Led Coalition Colludes With IS In Syria

GEORGIA BUS CRASH
now playing

Police: Church Bus Hit 2 Cars, Rolled Over

(AP) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling on Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to immediately ease their blockade on Qatar.  Tillerson says the blockade is hindering U.S. military efforts and the campaign against the Islamic State group. Previously, the U.S. had insisted the Qatar crisis wouldn’t affect U.S. military efforts in the Middle East.

Tillerson says the U.S. will support efforts to mediate the crisis along with Kuwait. He says the elements of a resolution are available. He says the U.S. asks that there be “no further escalation.”  Tillerson is also calling on Qatar to address the concerns of other Arab nations. He says Qatar has a history of supporting violent groups. He says Qatar has taken steps to address that concern but must do more.

Related posts:

  1. Qatar Says Sanctions Violate International Law
  2. Kuwaiti Emir Seeks To Mediate Qatar Rift
Related Posts
Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin

Russia Says US-Led Coalition Colludes With IS In Syria

jsalinas 0
BREXIT

EU Urges Swift Brexit Talks To Meet Deadline

jsalinas 0
Japan_Emperor_89709.jpg-70f20

Japan Enacts law for Emperor Akihito, 83, To Abdicate

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video