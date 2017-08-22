Home NATIONAL Tillerson Commends North Korea For Restraint
Tillerson Commends North Korea For Restraint
NATIONAL
Tillerson Commends North Korea For Restraint

REX TILLERSON
Tillerson Commends North Korea For Restraint

(AP) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has commended North Korea for recent restraint in provocations that he said could point the way to possible dialogue with the U.S.

Tillerson said North Korea has not launched missiles or other provocations since the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution against weapons development on Aug. 5.   He told reporters that demonstrated “a level of restraint that we have not seen in the past.”

Tillerson expressed hope that it could signal a North Korean willingness to lessen tensions and that, “perhaps we are seeing our pathway” to a dialogue in the near future.   He added, however: “We need to see more on their part.”

Tensions were running high after the U.N. adopted new sanctions and after recent threats by the two nations’ leaders.

