Home NATIONAL Tillerson Defends Sharp State Dept Budget Cut
Tillerson Defends Sharp State Dept Budget Cut
NATIONAL
0

Tillerson Defends Sharp State Dept Budget Cut

0
0
la-na-rex-tillerson-exxon-email-alias-20170314
now viewing

Tillerson Defends Sharp State Dept Budget Cut

kimjong_2097468b
now playing

Malaysia Says It Has Family Consent To Decide On Kim's Body

f32e35b78af448d4b5fb34abf7c49b7a
now playing

House GOP Health Bill Facing Fresh House Committee Test

571f0df5c36188923e8b4570
now playing

Sweden's Intel Agency: There Is 'A Real And Serious Threat'

Trump_Travel_Ban_Lawsuits_83024
now playing

Trump Suffers Second Defeat As Revised Travel Ban On Hold

New Communications System Demonstrated At Miami Int’l Airport
now playing

Trump Wants To Privatize Air Traffic Control

trump
now playing

Trump Budget Slashes Agency Money To Boost Defense Spending

Joe Barton
now playing

Texas Congressman Tells Town Hall Attendee To 'Shut Up'

Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff
now playing

UPDATE: House Intel Leaders See No Evidence On Wiretap

Yahoo Security Breach
now playing

NEW: AP Source: Russian Hackers Charged In Massive Yahoo Breach

1200px-Gracehill_(05),_September_2009
now playing

Weslaco Area Woman Charged In Deadly Dog Dispute

(AP) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he is “willingly” taking on the challenge of a sharp cut in funding for the State Department.

The White House is unveiling a federal government budget today. And the department and the U.S. Agency for International Development are among the hardest-hit agencies, with funding reduced by 28 percent, or $10 billion.

Tillerson says the current level of spending is “not unsustainable.” He says the cut reflects expectations the U.S. will be involved in fewer military conflicts and its aid programs can become more effective and attract resources from other countries.

Tillerson is in Tokyo, at the start of a three-nation tour of North Asia.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Budget Slashes Agency Money To Boost Defense Spending
  2. In 1st Budget, Trump To Push Conservative View Of Government
  3. North Korea Threat Looms Over US Envoy Tillerson’s Asia Trip
  4. Trump Administration Dismissing Congressional Budget Experts
Related Posts
f32e35b78af448d4b5fb34abf7c49b7a

House GOP Health Bill Facing Fresh House Committee Test

Zack Cantu 0
Trump_Travel_Ban_Lawsuits_83024

Trump Suffers Second Defeat As Revised Travel Ban On Hold

Zack Cantu 0
New Communications System Demonstrated At Miami Int’l Airport

Trump Wants To Privatize Air Traffic Control

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video