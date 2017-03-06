Home NATIONAL Tillerson Faces Task Of Defending Trump’s Decision To Allies
Tillerson Faces Task Of Defending Trump's Decision To Allies
Tillerson Faces Task Of Defending Trump’s Decision To Allies

Tillerson Faces Task Of Defending Trump’s Decision To Allies

(AP) – America’s pullout from the international climate agreement presents another challenge to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Tillerson quietly lobbied President Donald Trump not to abandon the Paris accord aimed at slowing global warming. Nearly every other nation in the world had signed on to the effort, but Trump says it’s too harmful to the U.S. economy.

The climate decision is fanning fears that the U.S. is abdicating its global leadership role and shunning international consensus on the world’s most pressing issues.

That leaves Tillerson the task of defending the decision to America’s allies. The Exxon Mobil CEO turned diplomat is downplaying the decision, saying he doesn’t think the U.S. will change its ongoing effort to reduce emissions.

Trump’s move renews questions about the level of Tillerson’s influence on his boss.

