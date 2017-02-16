Home WORLD Tillerson Meets Asian Allies, Condemns North Korea Missile Test
Tillerson Meets Asian Allies, Condemns North Korea Missile Test
WORLD
Tillerson Meets Asian Allies, Condemns North Korea Missile Test

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
Tillerson Meets Asian Allies, Condemns North Korea Missile Test

(AP) – The United States, South Korea and Japan are condemning North Korea’s latest missile test and say they’ll enhance security cooperation in response.  U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Germany on his first overseas trip as the top American diplomat – and has met with South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se and Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida. They’re attending a meeting of foreign ministers.

A joint statement says the U.S. “remains steadfast” in its defense commitments to the two Asian allies, “backed by the full range of its nuclear and conventional defense capabilities.”  North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile from a mobile launcher last Sunday. It was an advancement in its capabilities as the North develops nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them.

