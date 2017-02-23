Home WORLD Tillerson Meets With Mexican Counterpart
Tillerson Meets With Mexican Counterpart
Tillerson Meets With Mexican Counterpart

Tillerson Meets With Mexican Counterpart

(Metro) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calls talks with his Mexican counterpart forward-thinking and productive. In a joint news conference with Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Luis Videgaray, Tillerson said the U.S. and Mexico must work closely together on problems of border security and migration. Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly were dispatched to Mexico as tensions between the U.S. and Mexico grow increasingly tense.

Videgaray said his country is trying to take positive steps to resolve differences with the U.S. He noted that Mexico is also concerned about the fate of Mexicans in the U.S. Mexico refuses to pay for the massive border wall that President Trump wants to build. Mexico is also concerned about the aggressive push in the U.S. to deport illegal immigrants. Mexico says it will not accept immigrants who are not Mexican citizens.

