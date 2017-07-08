Home WORLD Tillerson Says Russia Willing To Discuss Ukraine
Tillerson Says Russia Willing To Discuss Ukraine
WORLD
0

Tillerson Says Russia Willing To Discuss Ukraine

0
0
WireAP_84e7ae30c10f4c5a984fa9831fd4e64d_12x5_992
now viewing

Tillerson Says Russia Willing To Discuss Ukraine

CATHOLIC CHARITIES SACRED HEART CHURCH
now playing

Catholic Charities Moving Its Respite Center Out Of Sacred Heart Church

Ri Yong-ho
now playing

The Latest: North Korea Says No Negotiations Over Its Nukes

1501970813899-3766865469_6ef08ca634_o
now playing

Google VP Denounces Employee Memo's Views On Female Workers

Brexit
now playing

EU: Some British Payments Will Continue Past Brexit

WireAP_242e1e28a952438a91e97df0a8d12a51_12x5_992
now playing

Governor Condemns Minnesota Mosque Bombing

Jordan_Syrian_Child_Brides_16959.jpg-a7b97
now playing

More Syrian Child Brides In Jordan Amid Poverty, Uncertainty

Transgender_Day_Camp_40837
now playing

Transgender Day Camp Among First To Include 4-Year-Olds

599247-548929-mike-pence-white-house-feb-7-2017-reuters
now playing

Pence: Story On Possible 2020 Presidential Run 'Disgraceful'

NORTH KOREA FLAG
now playing

Nations Race To Prevent Backsliding On North Korea Sanctions

NORTH KOREA
now playing

N. Korea Vows Harsh Retaliation Against Fresh UN Sanctions

(AP) – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Russia is showing “some willingness” to start talking about a resolution to the crisis in Ukraine.
Tillerson made the comment after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. After the meeting, the Russian diplomat announced that the Trump administration was sending its new special representative for Ukraine negotiations to Moscow for talks.
Tillerson says the U.S. has been deliberate about coordinating with all the parties involved in the crisis. He says that’s to avoid the perception the U.S. is trying to cut a side deal that would undermine any group’s interests.
Tillerson says the U.S. has deep differences with Russia including on Ukraine, but that it’s not a good idea to “just cut everything off on one single issue.”
He says the U.S. and Russia still have important national security issues to discuss.

Related posts:

  1. Tillerson Skips Gala Attended By North Korean Envoy
  2. The Latest: Global Effort On North Korea Gets Beijing Boost
  3. Nations Race To Prevent Backsliding On North Korea Sanctions
  4. Kuwaiti Emir Seeks To Mediate Qatar Rift
Related Posts
Ri Yong-ho

The Latest: North Korea Says No Negotiations Over Its Nukes

Roxanne Garcia 0
Brexit

EU: Some British Payments Will Continue Past Brexit

Roxanne Garcia 0
Jordan_Syrian_Child_Brides_16959.jpg-a7b97

More Syrian Child Brides In Jordan Amid Poverty, Uncertainty

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video