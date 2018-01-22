Home WORLD Tillerson Says US Discussing Syria Security Zone
Tillerson Says US Discussing Syria Security Zone
Tillerson Says US Discussing Syria Security Zone

REX TILLERSON
Tillerson Says US Discussing Syria Security Zone

(AP) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States is discussing with Turkey and others the possibility of setting up a security zone on the Syria border to address Turkey’s concerns about a Kurdish enclave there.

Tillerson said Monday while traveling in Europe that the U.S. recognizes Turkey’s “legitimate right” to defend itself from terrorists. But he says the U.S. wants Turkey to try to be precise in its operation in the enclave of Afrin and to limit the operation by showing restraint.  He says a security zone could help stabilize the situation and meet Turkey’s legitimate concerns for their security.

Turkey considers the U.S.-backed Kurdish militia in Syria a terror organization because of its affiliation to Turkey’s own Kurdish insurgency.

