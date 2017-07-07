Home WORLD Tillerson: Trump, Putin Had ‘positive chemistry’
Tillerson: Trump, Putin Had ‘positive chemistry’
WORLD
0

Tillerson: Trump, Putin Had ‘positive chemistry’

0
0
TRUMP PUTIN
now viewing

Tillerson: Trump, Putin Had ‘positive chemistry’

RUSSIAN ELECTION HACKING
now playing

Russia Say Trump Accepts Putin's Meddling Denial

trafficking
now playing

Chicago Teen Rescued From 2 Houston Sex Traffickers

GAVEL AND GAY ADOPTION LAW
now playing

Activists Want Gay Spousal Benefits Halted Amid Case

GUNS ON CAMPUS.PKNG
now playing

Judge Tosses Texas Professors' Lawsuit Over Guns On Campus

WELL FARGO BANK MAN DIES DURING STANDOFF
now playing

Man Dies After Bank Standoff With Police

Maria Isabel Garduno-Martinez KILLED HER 4 CHILDREN AND HUSBAND
now playing

Mom Charged In Kids' Deaths In Country Illegally

Rex Tillerson
now playing

Tillerson Cites Cooperation Between US, Russia

gavel_gettyimages-144096770
now playing

Man Shot By Police At Airport Sentenced To Probation

Plane Fire Chicago
now playing

Passenger Chaos After American Engine Explosion, Fire

PATRICK OLIVER
now playing

Father Of Child Killed In Boating Accident Dies

(AP) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had “positive chemistry” during their first meeting.

Trump and Putin met for more than two hours Friday at an international summit in Germany. It was only scheduled to last 30 minutes.

Tillerson said the meeting was “very constructive.” He added that “there was so much to talk about” that neither leader “wanted to stop.”

The top U.S. diplomat also said that First Lady Melania Trump was sent into the meeting at one point to see her husband and “get him out.”  But Tillerson said the meeting lasted another hour after that, joking that “clearly she failed.”

Related posts:

  1. Putin Spokesman Shrugs Off Trump Energy Comments
  2. Missile Strike On NKorea An Unlikely Response To Aggression
  3. Trump Administration Backs Texas Voter ID Law In Court
  4. Tillerson Cites Cooperation Between US, Russia
Related Posts
RUSSIAN ELECTION HACKING

Russia Say Trump Accepts Putin’s Meddling Denial

jsalinas 0
Rex Tillerson

Tillerson Cites Cooperation Between US, Russia

jsalinas 0
image

Germans Arrest Suspect In Volkswagen Case

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video