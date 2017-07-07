Tillerson: Trump, Putin Had ‘positive chemistry’

(AP) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had “positive chemistry” during their first meeting.

Trump and Putin met for more than two hours Friday at an international summit in Germany. It was only scheduled to last 30 minutes.

Tillerson said the meeting was “very constructive.” He added that “there was so much to talk about” that neither leader “wanted to stop.”

The top U.S. diplomat also said that First Lady Melania Trump was sent into the meeting at one point to see her husband and “get him out.” But Tillerson said the meeting lasted another hour after that, joking that “clearly she failed.”