Home NATIONAL Time To Usher Out Daylight Saving Time In Most Of America
Time To Usher Out Daylight Saving Time In Most Of America
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Time To Usher Out Daylight Saving Time In Most Of America

0
0
972
now viewing

Time To Usher Out Daylight Saving Time In Most Of America

3000
now playing

Mass Shooting Anniversary Overshadowed In Texas Senate Race

800USTroopBorder
now playing

Troop Deployment Creates Tense Atmosphere On US Border

85
now playing

Obama Urges Georgia Voters To Elect Stacey Abrams Governor

5bdca331f01ff_image
now playing

Many Women Ran For Office, Will They Win In Record Numbers?

images
now playing

Migrants' Brief Hopes Of Buses To Mexico's Capital Dashed

migrantcaravanriverap970
now playing

'We Are Not Killers:' Migrants In Caravan Respond To Trump

2000
now playing

N. Korea Threatens To Resume Nuke Development Over Sanctions

5bdcf72a80f95_image
now playing

Police Search For Motive In Florida Yoga Studio Slayings

levee wall
now playing

Texas Firm Scores Contract For Border Wall Through Hidalgo County

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says Troops Won't Shoot Migrants At Border

(AP) — It’s time to usher out daylight saving time across most of the United States and welcome back standard time.
The shift means it’s lighter earlier in the morning, and darkness on the edge of town comes sooner in the evening.
At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, daylight saving time is ending, and standard time returns for most people. It means an extra hour of sleep, perchance to dream, for one night.
Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time, so no need to change the clocks in those places.
Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
___
Online:
Time change rules: http://tinyurl.com/j9t8ybe

Related posts:

  1. Find KURV 710 AM on the new Radio Para Mi App
  2. Soldiers On Border Could Face Decisions On Use Of Force
  3. Southern New Mexico Churches Eye Expanding Migrant Shelters
  4. N. Korea Threatens To Resume Nuke Development Over Sanctions
Related Posts
800USTroopBorder

Troop Deployment Creates Tense Atmosphere On US Border

Danny Castillon 0
85

Obama Urges Georgia Voters To Elect Stacey Abrams Governor

Danny Castillon 0
5bdca331f01ff_image

Many Women Ran For Office, Will They Win In Record Numbers?

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video