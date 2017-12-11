Home TEXAS Tiny Texas Town Turns Inward In Wake Of Mass Shooting
Tiny Texas Town Turns Inward In Wake Of Mass Shooting
Tiny Texas Town Turns Inward In Wake Of Mass Shooting

Tiny Texas Town Turns Inward In Wake Of Mass Shooting

(AP) – The people of Sutherland Springs haven’t held a news conference or appeared on network morning television shows since last weekend’s mass shooting at a local church that killed more than two dozen people and wounded many others.

Although they’ve been polite to the media, they’re not exactly forthcoming. Instead, residents of the rural Texas community are turning to the one thing that has buoyed them in good times and sustains them now: an unshakeable faith in God.

David Colbath, who was injured but survived Devin Patrick Kelley’s rampage at the First Baptist Church, held Bible study from his hospital bed. Judy Green, a church member who avoided the carnage because she and her husband were running an errand, sought counseling at another church.

 

