Tip Leads Police To Suspect In Walmart Shooting

(AP) – Police say a man suspected of fatally shooting three people inside a suburban Denver Walmart tried to flee officers in his car but was blocked by traffic. Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila said Thursday that 47-year-old Scott Ostrem was arrested without incident after a brief chase that started near an apartment about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the Walmart store. Avila says police went to the apartment and didn’t find Ostrem. But they got an anonymous tip that he was driving in the area and spotted him.

Police took Ostrem into custody after his car was blocked by traffic at an intersection. Avila declined to say if Ostrem was armed. He says a motive for the shooting is unknown. Two men died inside the Walmart, which is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Denver in a busy shopping center. A woman died later at a hospital.