Home NATIONAL Tip Leads Police To Suspect In Walmart Shooting
Tip Leads Police To Suspect In Walmart Shooting
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Tip Leads Police To Suspect In Walmart Shooting

0
0
47-year-old Scott Ostrem WAL MART SHOOTER IN COLORADO
now viewing

Tip Leads Police To Suspect In Walmart Shooting

Judge Jails Ex-Members Of Catalan Government

HARVEY WIENSTEIN
now playing

As Veil Of Silence Falls, Weinstein Effect Keeps Growing

Sayfullo Saipov
now playing

Trump Calls For Death Penalty For NYC Truck Attack Suspect

NEW YORK CITY TRUCK ATTACK
now playing

NYC Officials Praise School Next To Bike Path

great void acient pyramids
now playing

Large Void Discovered In Great Pyramid

marines e coli san diego
now playing

More Marines Hit With E. Coli

paul ryan tax cuts
now playing

Republicans Roll Out Big Tax Bill

PORT ARTHUR DUMPING POST HARVEY
now playing

Temporary Dump In Storm-Ravaged City Closed

GREG ABBOTT TEXAS GOV
now playing

Texas Governor Voiced 'concern' About Red Cross After Harvey

GAVEL
now playing

Driver Indicted In Good Samaritan Death

(AP) – Police say a man suspected of fatally shooting three people inside a suburban Denver Walmart tried to flee officers in his car but was blocked by traffic.  Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila said Thursday that 47-year-old Scott Ostrem was arrested without incident after a brief chase that started near an apartment about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the Walmart store.  Avila says police went to the apartment and didn’t find Ostrem. But they got an anonymous tip that he was driving in the area and spotted him.

Scott Ostrem

Police took Ostrem into custody after his car was blocked by traffic at an intersection. Avila declined to say if Ostrem was armed.  He says a motive for the shooting is unknown.  Two men died inside the Walmart, which is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Denver in a busy shopping center. A woman died later at a hospital.

Related posts:

  1. Austin Authorities Seek Road Rage Slaying Suspect In Mexico
  2. Police Arrest Suspect In Walmart Shooting
  3. 2 Men Killed, 1 Woman Injured In Colorado Walmart Shooting
  4. Trump Calls For Death Penalty For NYC Truck Attack Suspect
Related Posts
HARVEY WIENSTEIN

As Veil Of Silence Falls, Weinstein Effect Keeps Growing

jsalinas 0
Sayfullo Saipov

Trump Calls For Death Penalty For NYC Truck Attack Suspect

jsalinas 0
NEW YORK CITY TRUCK ATTACK

NYC Officials Praise School Next To Bike Path

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video